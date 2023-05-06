ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $418,975.85 and approximately $18.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00125017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00031021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

