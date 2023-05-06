ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.