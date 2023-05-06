ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

