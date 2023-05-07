1,000 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $231.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

