13,653 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 744.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 919,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DOCU traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.