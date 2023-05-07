3,259 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

