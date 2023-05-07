42-coin (42) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.69

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,006.79 or 1.00023258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00290124 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012083 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018398 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003471 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars.
