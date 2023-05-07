429,390 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 429,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,739,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 1.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 3.55% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $940.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

