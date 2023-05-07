471,483 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 471,483 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,148,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.10% of Adobe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.99 and its 200 day moving average is $347.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

