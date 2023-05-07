Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,266 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,266 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

