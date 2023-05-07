Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.9 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

