Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

