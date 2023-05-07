Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 283,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,439,000 after buying an additional 238,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

