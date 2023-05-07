Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

