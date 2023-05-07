Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,730.75.

BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,284.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

