ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 38,204 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,923,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

