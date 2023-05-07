Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,039,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.88 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.