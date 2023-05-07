AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

