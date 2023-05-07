Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

AMP opened at $291.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

