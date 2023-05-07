Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

