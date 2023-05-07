Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $371.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.46 and its 200 day moving average is $345.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

