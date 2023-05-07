Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,350 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,130 shares of company stock worth $1,387,794. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Trading Up 6.8 %

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $44.21 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

