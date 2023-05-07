Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

