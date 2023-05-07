Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,897. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

