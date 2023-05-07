Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75-$25.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.00 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.75-25.75 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

ALB stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. 2,363,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.14. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.05.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

