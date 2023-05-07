Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $178.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

