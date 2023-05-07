Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.