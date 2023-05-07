Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires Shares of 22,241 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. 4,025,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

