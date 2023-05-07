Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after buying an additional 460,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.7 %

TROW stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. 1,517,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

