Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 20,041 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 166,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,674 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.