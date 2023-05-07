Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys Shares of 2,301 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of AON stock traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.81 and a 200 day moving average of $307.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

