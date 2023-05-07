Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,617,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. 2,142,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

