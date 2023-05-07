Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.71. 279,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

