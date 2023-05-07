Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases Shares of 10,919 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,919 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. 4,260,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.66. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

