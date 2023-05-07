Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $621,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.61.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

