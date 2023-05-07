Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.97. 8,068,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

