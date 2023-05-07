AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,192 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $782.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

