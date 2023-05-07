AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,051,000 after acquiring an additional 84,815 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

