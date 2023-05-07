Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,514,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

