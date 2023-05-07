Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

XBI stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

