Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $520,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.00 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.93.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.