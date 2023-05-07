Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

