Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.