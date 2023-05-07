Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $89.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.