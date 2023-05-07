American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.21.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

