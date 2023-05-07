Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

