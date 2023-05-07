Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $178.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

