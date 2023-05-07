Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 148,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 129,843 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

