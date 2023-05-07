Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,896 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

