Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.57) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $473,449,240,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

